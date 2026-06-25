Port St Mary RNLI is urging people heading out onto the water to carry appropriate safety equipment after responding to reports of a vessel breakdown near the Calf of Man on Thursday morning.
The station's D class inshore lifeboat Frank Martin was launched at 8.20am at the request of HM Coastguard following reports that a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) with one person on board had broken down in the area.
Three volunteer crew members launched aboard the lifeboat and headed towards the scene.
However, while en route, the RNLI was informed that the vessel had successfully repaired its engine and no longer required assistance.
The Frank Martin was stood down and arrived back at Port St Mary at 8.45am, where it was refuelled and made ready for service again by 9am.
Following the callout, the RNLI is encouraging anyone planning a trip afloat to ensure they have suitable safety equipment and a reliable means of calling for help.
A spokesperson from the RNLI commented: ‘With temperatures remaining high and increased numbers of people heading out onto the water, anyone planning a trip afloat is encouraged to carry appropriate safety equipment.
‘They should also ensure they can get help if needed, whether by carrying a VHF radio or a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.
‘In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’
The Frank Martin is a D class inshore lifeboat, one of the RNLI's smallest and most versatile rescue craft.
Designed for rapid response close to shore, it is particularly effective in shallow water, surf conditions and around cliffs and rocks where larger lifeboats may struggle to operate.
Capable of speeds of up to 25 knots, the vessel plays a key role in search and rescue operations around the Isle of Man coastline.