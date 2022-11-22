Heathrow route to be raised in the House of Keys today
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 7:37 am
Loganair flight at Ronaldsway airport (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )
The House of Keys meets today.
There are 15 questions in total at the start of the sitting, although only an hour is earmarked for them - unless standing orders are suspended.
Among the questions is one from John Wannenburgh (Douglas North) about discussions with the airline Loganair and the sustainability of the Heathrow route.
He poses the question to the Minister of Infrastructure.
