The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Patchy light rain and drizzle merging into more widespread rain later this morning, turning heavy at times, clearing in the afternoon.
Sunny skies will then arrive from late afternoon onwards.
Mainly moderate winds all day, with a maximum temperature of 18 Celsius.
Tonight will then be dry and clear, with sunny spells for much of tomorrow. Light or moderate winds a maximum temperature of 19 Celsius.
Outlook
Dry at first on Friday, but rain arriving from the west during the afternoon.
Sunrise: 4:48am
Sunset: 9:55pm