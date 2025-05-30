Police have opened a public online portal for people to submit information, images, or video footage to the investigation team following the death of a person in Ramsey.
The portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk, is being used as part of a murder investigation launched after a person died in the Close Drean area of the town on Thursday.
Officers say they were called to the scene at 3.38pm.
Despite the efforts of police, members of the public, and emergency services to provide immediate medical assistance, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A local person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has said it believes the incident was isolated, and that there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.
Close Drean has been sealed off and designated a crime scene, with a cordon in place while enquiries continue.
This is believed to be the first time a public online portal of this kind has been used on the Isle of Man, allowing anyone with potentially useful material to upload it directly to the investigation team.
Police are also urging the public to refrain from sharing images or speculation on social media, and to avoid the Close Drean area to allow officers to carry out their work.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to also contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.