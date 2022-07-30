Heavy rain this morning, lighter later

Saturday 30th July 2022 6:13 am
Castletown
Castletown at 7.10am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:

Today will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will turn heavy at times during the morning, before turning lighter and patchier this afternoon. A mainly moderate south-westerly wind with top temperature around 18°C.

The rain and drizzle may die away for a time later this evening, before returning overnight, with some heavier bursts possible. The winds will become a light to moderate north to north-westerly with minimum temperature around 13°C.

Outlook

Any rain and drizzle at first on Sunday will soon clear away, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry as sunny intervals break through. Becoming quite breezy with a moderate to fresh northwest wind, with highs of 19°C.

Monday will be cloudy with rain and drizzle arriving from the west during the afternoon. A top temperature of 18 or possibly 19°C, in the mainly moderate southeast wind, which will turn to the south or southwest during the evening.

Sunrise: 5:27am Today Sunset: 9:21pm Today

More About:

Weather
