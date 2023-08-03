A near world-famous motorbike stunt group has donated £2,000 to Hospice Isle of Man from the proceeds of its sell-out book.
The Purple Helmets’ book was published to mark the group’s retirement from performing.
The book ‘At Speeds Approaching 100 mph’, was written by Derry Kissack.
It was launched during this year’s TT with a special ‘drive-through’ at The Victory Cafe at the Bungalow.
While all of the 500 books from the first batch have been sold, a second batch is now being re-printed and can be pre-ordered at various outlets around the island.
Mr Kissack said: ‘We were delighted that the first 500 books have sold so quickly, so we’re getting more printed and will make another donation to Hospice from the proceeeds of the sales.’
A cheque was handed over by Derry and two of the Purple Helmets, Jimmy Davidson and Jeff Henthorn, to Hospice chief executive John Knight and fundraising officer Sarah Cubbon.