Dermot Dempsey is to succeed Neale Jehan as senior partner within KPMG’s Crown Dependencies group.
The partnership is the shareholder of the operating group of companies providing audit, tax and advisory services across the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey where Mr Dempsey is based.
Mr Dempsey joined the firm in 2003 and has served as head of audit, initially for the Channel Islands and then the Crown Dependencies since 2019.
His focus is asset management and private equity and, since being appointed as partner in 2013, he has led teams engaged with some of the highest profile clients of the firm in the listed sector.
Mr Dempsey said: ‘I am proud and excited to be elected as senior partner of KPMG in the Crown Dependencies.
‘Neale has led the firm with distinction, guiding the firm through the merger of the Channel Islands and Isle of Man firms, the Covid-19 pandemic and a period of significant growth.
‘I look forward to building on our successful strategy, leading a firm of 550 ambitious and talented individuals who are delivering exceptional quality service to our clients.’
Mr Jehan continues with the firm in a full-time role as the senior partner and chief executive officer of KPMG Islands Group, as a member of KPMG’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMA) Board and the firm’s global council.
Mr Jehan aded: ‘KPMG is uniquely positioned across its Islands Group, bringing together 12 jurisdictions spanning the Cayman Islands, the wider Caribbean, Bermuda, through the Crown Dependencies to Malta.
‘The sector alignment and the challenges of our island economies are very similar and there is a fantastic opportunity to do more together across this community.
‘Dermot is a fantastic leader, having driven our audit business to great success under his tenure and I have every confidence that he will do the same for the Crown Dependencies firm overall.’
KPMG in the island is based at 41 Athol Street in Douglas.