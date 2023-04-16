The charity Beach Buddies is seeking volunteers across the Island to get involved in a special event when the charity takes part in 'Earth Day' on Saturday, April 22.
It is hoping to create a new Beach Buddies record by running clean-up events at numerous different venues across the island, not just on beaches, but anywhere.
The previous record was set during the 2018 'Year of Our Island' when six different beaches were cleaned by Beach Buddies’ volunteers on the same day.
A spokesman said: 'We are very keen to support the aims of Earth Day and demonstrate the unique community spirit we have here in the Isle of Man. We are hoping to have events everywhere - parks, plantations, footpaths, glens, river banks or, of course, beaches.'
'Even one person picking up rubbish outside their front door will be counted for this special day, and we are particularly keen to get families involved. One word of warning, however, we do recommend that children must be supervised by adults, and we do not recommend children be involved in roadside clean-ups.'
Beach Buddies is asking for potential clean-up groups to notify in advance that they are taking part (anonymously if wished) and then to send in a short report and/or photograph of the items collected which will be used for publicity and on social media.