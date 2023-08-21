A circus ringmaster is looking for help in finding a time capsule he and his classmates buried at an island primary school.
Doug Francis, the ringmaster at Invisible Circus, was a pupil at Kewaigue School during the 1970s.
He remembers burying a time capsule with friends at the school.
But efforts to find it have so far not proved fruitful and no-one at the school knows anything about it.
He said some other former pupils do remember the time capsule in what was then rough ground next to the playing field.
‘We buried it in there with all written messages to ourselves, like how old you’d be in 2000,’ he said.
‘We were going to dig it up in 2000.
‘I was wondering what my former self had written to me.
‘I’m a storyteller at heart and I was interested in that as a story.’
Despite his career travelling the world with the circus, Doug says he ‘probably’ said he wanted to be an astronaut or a motorbike racer.
Since gaining permission from the school, he has tried to survey the area with a metal detector but failed to find anything.
He is convinced that the time capsule must still be in the grounds.
‘No-one at the school ever remembers it being found and if it had been dug up when they were doing the groundwork, then you’d think the school would know about it,’ he said.
‘My feeling is that it is still down there somewhere and worth a mission.’
While the time capsule search goes on, Doug said he has happy memories of his time at Kewaigue School.
If anyone has any info that could help with the search for the time capsule, you can contact Doug at [email protected].