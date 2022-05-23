Help to entice visitors to move to island

Locate Isle of Man will be encouraging TT visitors to relocate to the island.

The division of the Department for Enterprise helps to identify any skill gaps by promoting the island as an attractive place to live and work.

Its new initiative titled ‘it all starts with a visit’ aims to attract workers from the UK and beyond to the Isle of Man. It will be taking an ‘active role’ in the community throughout the TT fortnight, with 31 pop up events planned.

The team will be speaking to visitors at events such as Peel Day, Port Erin Day, and the Ramsey Sprint, and will also be greeting people during peak times at venues such as Ronaldsway Airport, the sea terminal, and the TT Grandstand.

Locate has also developed a webpage which includes an online chat function so ‘visitors can discuss career opportunities, the Isle of Man lifestyle and relocation’.

It will be joined by a host of representatives from across government, industry sectors and members of the community.

Locate has asked volunteers to come forward to help spread the message.