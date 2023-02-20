Ramsey Commissioners are concerned that duties imposed on local authorities under the government’s climate change policy will hit ratepayers in the pocket.
In summary, local authorities such as the Ramsey board will have a legal obligation under the Climate Change Act 2021 to meet targets set by government.
But there is currently no funding available to local authorities, whereas individuals, businesses and government departments can all seek support through various grants and schemes.
The list of duties with which the commissioners must comply includes the replacement of its fleet of vehicles with electric models over a period of time.
Lead member for finance Juan McGuinness said it was clear that ratepayers would be disadvantaged.
Luke Parker agreed it would be ‘detrimental’ to the ratepayers, and Leonard Singer said that while the government policy was laudable, it was idealistic and not practical.
He also wondered if the commissioners would be penalised if they didn’t reach the government-imposed targets.
It was agreed to write to the Council of Ministers asking for financial support to be provided so that they can move towards meeting the government-set targets.