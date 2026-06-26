A local heritage group is urging Castletown residents to object to the proposed demolition of a former Georgian-era school building.
Castletown Heritage says it is not opposed to The Buchan School housing development, but wants Westhill House, which was used as a boarding house and retains a number of historic architectural features, to be preserved.
David Bellamy, a former pupil at the school, gave a talk last week outlining the history and significance of the building.
Mr Bellamy told those attending that the house pre-dated its use by The Buchan School and said Westhill House, built before 1818, was ‘entwined’ with the education of girls during that period.
‘The building dates from before 1818 and is one of the most historic homes on the island,’ he said. ‘It's a part of Castletown's history when it was our capital, really growing and expanding.
‘When you look at the people who have lived in and owned that house, you've got captains of the parish, MHKs and local benefactors.’
Mr Bellamy also believes that if the house were a registered building, it would not be under threat of demolition.
He added: ‘If we were in the UK, there's no question in my mind that the building would have been listed because of its historical and architectural value.
‘Obviously, on the Isle of Man we've got a significant lack of resources. Our protected buildings register is a long way from being finished, so this building is under an imminent threat of demolition.
‘Nobody is against developing the site for housing, as that's a really important use for it, but I think it can be done in a way that preserves the historic buildings while still delivering the homes we need for the future.’
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