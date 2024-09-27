The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has announced delays to the scheduled verge cutting on the Heritage Trail due to public interference, and has extended the trail closure for another week.
Originally, the work was expected to be completed this week, but the DoI cited instances where trail users ignored closure signs, leading to significant interruptions.
Contractors have been forced to halt work repeatedly when members of the public enter closed sections of the trail, causing delays to the schedule.
Work has so far progressed as far as Kerroo Garrow Road in Greeba, with the section west of this point now complete.
However, in order to finish the remaining section of the trail, the closure order has been extended until the end of Saturday, October 5.
Trail users will be pleased to know that the Heritage Trail will remain open over the upcoming weekend, as well as on Monday, September 30.
However, from Tuesday, October 1, the incremental closures will resume starting from Kerroo Garrow Road, moving eastwards toward Braddan.
During these times, closures will be enforced with clear signage in place.
A spokesperson for the Department emphasised the importance of adhering to the closure signs. ‘Please do not pass through these signs, as every time someone does, work has to stop and delays ensue.’
The closures will only be in effect during working hours, from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, while the contractor is on-site.
Outside of these hours, the trail will remain open for public use.
The DOI has urged the public to respect the safety measures in place to allow contractors to complete the job as efficiently as possible and to minimise further disruption.