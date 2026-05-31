Port St Mary RNLI volunteers carried out an unusual rescue on Friday after discovering a herring gull in distress in the outer harbour.
The crew were returning to station following a memorial service when they spotted the bird struggling in the water.
On closer inspection, they found it had become entangled in discarded fishing line, with a hook through its mouth and several further hooks caught in its wings.
The volunteer crew carefully freed the gull from the line before bringing it ashore for further assistance.
The bird was then handed over to the team from Manx Wild Bird Aid, who helped with its care and removed the remaining hooks.
A spokesperson from Port St Mary RNLI commented: ‘Discarded fishing line and tackle can pose a serious threat to seabirds and other marine wildlife.
‘If you're fishing, please ensure all unwanted line, hooks and tackle are disposed of safely and responsibly.
‘This is a good reminder that small actions can make a big difference in helping to protect the wildlife that shares our coastline.’
The bird is said to be recovering well.