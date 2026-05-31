Extensive search efforts for a missing three-legged Chihuahua continued on Sunday with two organised search parties.
Dolly has been missing since 12pm on Thursday May 28, and was last seen in the area of Ashley Park in Onchan.
Search efforts have included volunteers, drone operators and rescue personnel carrying out extensive operations across the area.
Two thermal imaging drone teams from local organisation ‘Noodle’s Canine Rescue’ have searched more than 2.4 square kilometres, accumulating over 13.5 hours of flight time.
Search organisers noted that drone operations have been limited during periods of road closures associated with the Isle of Man TT races.
Ground search teams have also conducted repeated sweeps of all areas within a 500-metre radius of the location where Dolly went missing.
Additional searches have been carried out in nearby glens and woodland areas, with one volunteer reportedly covering approximately 40 miles on foot over a two-day period.
A scent dog in training, Noodle, has been deployed on several targeted searches as part of the ongoing effort.
Alongside the physical search operation, around 500 leaflets have been distributed to local residents and businesses.
Information about Dolly has also been shared widely through social media, local radio stations and relevant agencies in an effort to generate sightings and information.
A spokesperson from Noodle’s Canine Rescue commented: ‘Thank you to everyone who has supported the search so far. Every sighting and piece of information is being followed up.
‘If you’d like to help with the search effort, please contact Noodles Canine Rescue directly. Additional eyes on the ground can make all the difference.
‘Please continue to report any sightings immediately to 07624 332091 and keep sharing Dolly’s appeal.’