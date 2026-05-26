A Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) inshore lifeboat was launched on Monday afternoon after two kayakers ran into difficulty off Langness.
The Isle of Man Coastguard received the initial alert at 4.15pm on Monday (May 25), following a 999 call from a member of the public reporting a sit-on kayak in difficulty with two people on board.
The kayakers also contacted the coastguard directly, and it was made clear that they were unable to make headway against strong tidal currents.
Port St Mary RNLI’s D-class inshore lifeboat Frank Martin, crewed by three volunteers, launched shortly after and arrived on scene at around 4.20pm, where the kayak was located.
The two people on board had launched from Derbyhaven Bay but encountered strong tidal flows after leaving the sheltered waters, leaving them unable to progress safely along the coast.
Both kayakers were reported to be safe and well, and the lifeboat crew provided them with RNLI lifejackets before escorting them back to Derbyhaven, where they arrived at approximately 4.50pm and were met by coastguard officers.
Andy Mulhern, operations officer at the Isle of Man Coastguard, commented: 'We would like to thank the member of the public who made the call.
‘Getting caught out by tidal conditions can happen quickly, so it’s important to check conditions and plan your route before heading out.
'We would remind anyone heading out on the water to always check the weather and tide times, understand local currents, carry a means of calling for help (ideally a VHF radio), and always wear suitable flotation devices.'
Port St Mary RNLI also warned that tidal currents around the Isle of Man can be stronger than expected and conditions can change rapidly, even in calm weather.