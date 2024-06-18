Tourism chiefs have set their sights on bringing a new high-flying visitor experience to the island.
Visit Isle of Man has been in talks with Zip World over creating a zip wire attraction here.
Zip World operates a range of outdoor adventure parks across the UK and its attractions include Velocity 2, the fastest zip wire in the world.
Velocity takes thrill-seekers zooming down at 1.5km zip line, at speeds of over 100mph, over a lake in in what was once the world’s largest slate quarry, in Bethesda, North Wales.
On a clear day, you can see, for a few exhilarating seconds, the hazy outline of the Isle of Man as you hurtle down the wire.
A team from the Department for Enterprise’s Visit and Business agencies have visited the Penrhyn quarry attraction to explore the opportunities of opening a similar attraction in the Isle of Man.
Potential sites are to be identified in the coming months.
Ranald Caldwell, non executive chairman of the Visit Isle of Man agency, said: ‘Over the years we have considered a number of signature attractions and activities to enhance the experience for our visitors as well as residents.
‘We recently received approval for the development of a Mountain Bike Trail Park that will elevate the island’s outdoor tourism offering, which should be up and running by the 2025 season.
‘We have also been considering a number of attractions with external investors and have now entered into initial discussions with Zip World, with their vast array of outdoor attractions.
‘We are in the early stages of discussions and over the coming months will be identifying potential sites with the suitable topography, hopefully demonstrating the financial viability of investing in the Isle of Man.’
In 2017 a team from Media Isle of Man visited Zip World to test out the Velocity’s predecessor, the Big Zipper.