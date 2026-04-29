A public consultation closes this week on Orsted’s plan to change the site of the landfall connection to its proposed Mooir Vannin windfarm.
If approved, the Mooir Vannin project will be the Isle of Man’s first offshore windfarm.
Orsted’s original proposals talked of the offshore electrical connection making landfall either at Port Skillion in Douglas bay or Groudle bay.
Geophysical surveys carried out in 2024 collected data on seabed conditions, water depth and obstacles to determine the preferred location.
In February Orsted applied to change its proposals by removing Port Skillion as a landfall zone.
The independent panel of experts examining the proposed development on behalf of the Council of Ministers, concluded that this made no material change.
It said it was satisfied that the proposed removal of Port Skillion as a landfall zone ‘does not give rise to new or materially different likely significant environmental effects when compared with those previously assessed’.
A 10-day consultation on the proposed change opened on April 24 and is due to close on Tuesday May 5.
Up to 100 wind turbines are proposed for Mooir Vannin, each with a diameter of 320m and a maximum blade height of 389m above low tide - significantly higher than those in the Walney windfarm off the Cumbrian coast.
Most of the power generated will be transported via subsea electrical cables to Penwortham, Lancashire, where it will connect to the UK’s National Grid.
Orsted said last year that there are two options to bring electricity generated by the windfarm to the Isle of Man.
The first would be via a new electrical cable directly between part of the windfarm array and the island.
And the second is to connect the wind farm solely to the UK grid, with the option for the island to buy the power generated.
Orsted said it had been in discussions with Manx Utilities and the Manx government departments to explore these possibilities.
It says the offshore windfarm will deliver financial benefits to the Isle of Man in the region of £2bn during its operational lifetime, describing this as a ‘historic opportunity for the island’s economy’.
This figure is based on expected revenue from taxation and leasing the seabed.
Orsted says it will be provide up to £22.5m - £1.5m a year for the wind farm’s first 15 years of operation - from a Community Investment Fund that would provide financial support directly to community organisations and initiatives.
The next round of hearings and public meetings will take place from next week.
All of the events will take place at the Comis Golf Club, with a public meeting taking place on Monday May 11 at 6pm, and four specific issue hearings being held on consecutive days starting at 10am.
They have been arranged by the independent examining body tasked with ultimately advising the Council of Ministers on whether a marine infrastructure consent should be granted.