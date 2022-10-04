Historic flour mill is an important heritage site
Heritage Open Days 2022: a tour of Golden Meadow Mill in Castletown led by Jacob O’Sullivan. Built in 1816 as the largest of four ‘Lord’s Mills’ around the island, the mill ceased operations in 1981.
The old Golden Meadow Mill was shown to members of the public as part of Manx National Heritage’s open days last weekend by a member of the family who live there.
The old mill dates back to 1816 when it was built as one of four ‘Lord’s Mills’ and was purchased by tour guide Jacob O’Sullivan’s grandfather in the 1980s. The tour provided a history of the building and stories of some of those who have lived and worked there across the years to visitors.
Jacob, who works in the heritage sector himself, said it’s important to him that the public is able to visit the important and well-preserved machinery there which showcase what was once a large business on the outskirts of the island’s ancient capital.
He said the open days are ‘a great chance to show people around and tell them about the milling process, past millers and some of the stories from the mill.’
The Castletown mill was used for grinding flour until the 1950s when the wheel stopped turning, however the mill was continued in use for animal feed until the late 1970s before being bought by Jacob’s grandad in the early 1980s for renovation.
Whilst tours of the four-storey building are currently only possible within a structured environment like that provided by the heritage open days, Jacob says he hopes his family will be able to open the site to the public on a wider basis in the future.
Though the tours of the mill are now over, there are more open day events this weekend, October 7 to 9, with some spaces still available to book through the organisation’s website, www.manxnationalheritage.im on the heritage open days page.
