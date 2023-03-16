A goods van dating back to the first days of the island’s steam railway has been officially handed over following major restoration.
The Isle of Man Steam Railway Supporters Association project to restore the 150-year-old van G1 has now been completed.
And the volunteers used the handover at the Douglas railway workshops to thank all those that made the project possible including Culture Vannin which provided funding.
A replica builder’s plate was presented to Culture Vannin chairman Chris Thomas to recognise the support given. The van was one of the earliest vehicles used on the line, arriving before the opening in 1873 and before the original steam locomotive No.1 Sutherland.