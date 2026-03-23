A historic Isle of Man estate has found itself in the national spotlight after featuring on the front cover of a popular celebrity magazine.
Milntown Estate appeared on the cover of OK! Magazine as part of a special Mother’s Day edition starring Paris Fury and her daughter Venezuela Fury.
The shoot, which marks the pair’s first professional photoshoot together, was staged at the Ramsey heritage site, with Milntown saying it was ‘delighted’ to host the occasion.
The feature comes as the Fury family continues to establish roots on the island.
Boxing champion Tyson Fury confirmed in December that he had relocated to the Isle of Man, with official records showing both he and his wife Paris had become usually resident from the start of the month.
Since the move, and beforehand, the family has been spotted at various locations around the island, drawing attention from residents and businesses alike.
The former heavyweight world champion, believed to be worth more than £160 million, has purchased a substantial property on the island.
Their presence has already provided a boost for some local firms.
In December, the family made an unexpected visit to Terry’s Tato’s in Douglas, where staff described the encounter as ‘surreal’ after the boxer helped sell out the shop’s stock.
Meanwhile last summer, Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague revealed she once walked the Raad ny Foillan on a childhood holiday.
The influencer had been spotted visiting the likes of Peel and Silverdale with her partner, boxer and Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury, making the most of the glorious weather.
Tyson Fury famously visited the island during the filming of his documentary ‘At Home With The Fury’s’ back in 2022 and was quoted as saying he was considering a move.