A much-loved car garage in the north of the island is to close its doors for good next month after more than a century of service.
Vondy’s Garage in Regaby, on Andreas Road in Lezayre, has confirmed it will cease trading on Friday, November 28.
The family-run business, which offers vehicle servicing, repairs and sales, has been part of the northern community since it was first established in 1918.
Confirming the news to Media Isle of Man, owner Kevin Vondy said that while there were several reasons behind the difficult decision, it had become increasingly hard to keep the business running.
He explained it was a very difficult time to run a small business on the Isle of Man, adding that there was also no one in the family to pass the garage on to.
The team had planned to make the announcement on November 1, but word spread quickly, with customers and residents expressing sadness at the news.
One person wrote: ‘There goes another bit of Manx history. It’s a bad time to run a business on the island currently.’
Another added: ‘This is such a shame. I had my cars serviced there over the years and the team were always extremely helpful and reliable. Vondy’s will be greatly missed.
‘Wishing all the staff the best of luck in the future.’
Vondy’s has long been a familiar name for motorists in the north, known for its friendly service and local reputation.
Its closure comes as many fear more businesses will follow, including the Chamber of Commerce, who said it was ‘deeply disappointed’ following Tynwald approving the increase of minimum wage on the island.
Vondy’s will remain open until Friday, November 28, for existing bookings and customer collections.