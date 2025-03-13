Motorcycle racing enthusiasts now have the chance to own a piece of Isle of Man TT history, as the original mile markers from sectors 1-3 of the Mountain Course are being auctioned on the event’s official website.
The auction is part of a wider initiative that has seen the replacement of iconic signage across the course in 2024.
Many of these original signs, which have guided TT legends through some of the most demanding and celebrated sections of the circuit, have already fetched significant sums in previous auctions.
Earlier this year, directional boards from sectors two, three, four, five, and six were sold, along with signage from the 2018-2021 period.
Following the current auction of mile markers from sectors 1-3, markers from sectors 4-6 will be available from Tuesday, March 18.
Among the most highly sought-after directional boards have been those from key locations such as the Grandstand at the start line, Union Mills, and Ballagarey—nicknamed 'Ballascarey' by riders and fans due to its notoriously challenging nature.
With the mile markers now on offer, collectors and TT enthusiasts alike are expected to bid enthusiastically to secure a slice of the event’s rich racing heritage.
A spokesperson for the TT said: ‘Synonymous with the Isle of Man TT, these iconic markers, replaced with new signage in 2024, have guided TT legends through some of the most challenging and celebrated sections of the course.
‘Each piece carries its own stories and undoubtedly owns the indelible marks of the historic racing landscape, serving as a tangible connection to the TT’s racing heritage for fans to treasure.’
With TT 2025 less than 80 days away, many will be looking to secure a piece of history to show off at the festival.