Castletown’s former Baillie Scott designed police station is set to go on the open market with Manx National Heritage (MNH) wanting to sell the asset.
Since the force vacated the building in 2017, the building was sold to MNH for £100,000. Back in 2019, the government had sought to sell it for £250,000 on the open market.
Now, it looks like the building in the town centre will finally be sold.
At the House of Keys this week, Arbory, Castletown and Malew Jason Moorhouse asked Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnson if he would provide an update on the plans for the Old Police Station in Castletown.
Mr Johnston said: ‘Since the withdrawal of the prospective tenants last year, MNH has reviewed available options for the use of the Old Police Station. Trustees have supported the option to dispose of the former police station
‘MNH has followed the necessary process to seek and validate a market value for the property. An expression of interest will shortly be circulated to all government departments, boards and offices before place it on the open market.’
Mr Moorhouse asked why another tenant wasn’t sought and described putting the property on the open market as an ‘extreme solution’.
Mr Johnston says there are limitation in terms of how the property can be used due to its historic value which would cause problems for any tenant. But he said any decision would have to come before Tynwald for approval.
The property was designed by Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott, a world renowned arts and crafts architect. It was built between 1899 and 1901 and was one of his last works to be completed in the island.
Built using the same stone as Castle Rushen, it features handmade ironwork from a foundry in the town.