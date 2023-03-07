Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident.The collision is understood to have occurred between midnight and 10.15pm on Saturday.
A vehicle is believed to have entered Crown Street, Peel, where it is then suspected to have made a three-point turn between Crown Street and Castle Street due to roadworks on East Quay.
If you witnessed this incident, or are the driver of the vehicle responsible, contact Peel police station on 842208, quoting the reference number 97/2175/23.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.