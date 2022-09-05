HMS Urley celebrated
Plaques marking the old Royal Navy air station HMS Urley were unveiled on September 3 at Janet’s Corner in Castletown.
The plaques, unveiled, by Lieutenant Governer Sir John Lorimer, are to commemorate the history of the airfield.
The unveiling happened on the 83rd anniversary of the Second World War starting.
A blue plaque summarising the story of the once gunnery training centre for pilots was made, as well as a red plaque depicting the crest of the airfield, which was also the Stanley family crest, the Stanleys were once the ruling family on the island.
The event was attended by 40 guests and listened to speeches from people including Ivor Ramsden MBE from the Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Pauline Stweart from Castletown Heritage and Commodore Philip Waterhouse.
After the airfield was decommissioned in 1946 the grounds became the basis for the island’s airport, having been a naval training base for two years.
