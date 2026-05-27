The Amazon MGM Studios production, titled Isle of Man, began filming on the island last week and stars Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson.
Now, producers are looking for as many people as possible to help recreate the atmosphere at the TT Grandstand for a large crowd scene being filmed during race week.
Ex-Isle Casting and Film Facility Agency is asking members of the public to head to the Winner’s Enclosure near the end of Pit Lane on Thursday (May 28) between 12pm and 6pm to take part.
The agency says the bigger and louder the crowd, the better the scene will appear on screen.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who also co-wrote the script and has previously worked closely with Tatum on films including Dog, Logan Lucky and Magic Mike.
Hewson, the daughter of Bono, is known for roles in productions including Bridge of Spies alongside Tom Hanks.
Since filming began, Tatum has already been spotted around the TT paddock accompanied by camera crews and production staff.
The production has generated significant interest around the island, with film crews, equipment and cast members visible around TT locations throughout the opening days of the festival.
Director Reid Carolin told Radio TT this week that ‘the most important thing to us was that we got everything right in terms of making this event real and portraying the authenticity of this island and this race to audiences around the world.’
He added: ‘It's been a long process of figuring that all out, and I feel like we've got a great plan going into the race week.’