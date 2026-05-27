The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is urging Isle of Man TT fans travelling via Heysham to allow extra time for their journey to the Lancashire port.
It comes amid reports of significant traffic build at the site, with some travellers saying they’ve missed their sailings as a result.
The ferry firm says that congestion around Heysham Port has been affecting access to the terminal, and stressed the importance of arriving in good time for check-in.
It is understood that the traffic issues are being caused by changes to port operating times, ongoing roadworks, or a combination of both.
In a statement, a Steam Packet spokesperson said: ‘Due to increased traffic congestion at Heysham Port during the current busy travel period, we strongly advise all passengers travelling to the Isle of Man via Heysham to allow extra time for their journey getting to the terminal.
‘Please plan ahead and ensure you arrive in good time to complete check-in before the scheduled closing time. Late arrival may result in being unable to travel.
‘Thank you for your patience and cooperation.’
The warning follows a number of social media posts from passengers reporting delays on the approach roads to the port, with some claiming they have missed sailings as a result of traffic build-up.
One Heysham resident and TT fan described the situation online on Wednesday, saying: ‘The traffic into Heysham freight port is a total cluster causing tailbacks down the Heysham bypass.
‘If you are in a car or larger allow plenty of time.
‘Tailback to the 2nd roundabout at 6:30 this morning and usually around 17:30 also.’
Another claimed they’d missed their ferry entirely on Wednesday morning, and the Steam Packet had told them it was ‘impossible’ to squeeze them on another crossing.
Another encouraged fans to give themselves ‘at least 90 minutes for your journey’