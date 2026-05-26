Filming for the new movie ‘Isle of Man’ began filming in the island last week and features ‘21 Jump Street’ star Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson - the daughter of U2 lead singer Bono - who is best known for appearing in ‘Bridge of Spies’ alongside Tom Hanks.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who also co-wrote the script and has previously worked alongside Tatum on projects such as ‘Dog’, ‘Logan Lucky’ and ‘Magic Mike’.
He told Radio TT: ‘When we set out to make this film, the most important thing to us was that we got everything right in terms of making this event real and portraying the authenticity of this island and this race to audiences around the world.
‘It's been a long process of figuring that all out, and I feel like we've got a great plan going into the race week.’
He said the production had ‘embedded’ itself into the world of the real riders.
Reid said: ‘We've come four years in a row but you can't prepare yourself for how extraordinary it is when you first get here.
‘There's no sporting event like this in the entire world. I've visited and watched the race from so many different locations, and every time I see a different race, a different place, a different slice of the island and its culture.
‘What took me was just how unique it is, its history, and of course, what these competitors are doing, they're doing it for the love of the race. It is the most pure sporting event I've ever been to in my life, so my job is to figure out how to capture that and share that with people all over the world.
‘I want people to experience it the way I experienced it for the first time. I want them to see how extraordinary it is to ride a bike around this course, to be a fan on this course, to come to this island, and, and put your eyes on a sporting event that is like nothing else in the face of the planet.’
Reid said it was a hard job to capture the spirit of this place while not getting in the way of anybody who's actually competing.
He revealed that the film crew is the same on that did F1 - the 2025 movie starring Brad Pitt - and Mission Impossible, starring Tom Cruise.
He said: ‘The F1 folks are used to doing this, so we're relying on their expertise quite a bit in terms of how to do this, but this is a rare thing.
’We're looking to capture the beauty of this place and the way it comes alive for race week beyond the actual track. That is a really special thing to me - it's not just about the race, but it is about the island.’