A home care company is under new ownership and management.
New owners Hadron Ltd said that Brookfield Home Care, a domiciliary care agency based in Ramsey, had entered a ‘new era of leadership and transformation’.
It comes after a recent inspection highlighted a number of critical areas requiring urgent improvement - and the service as previously operated had failed to meet several essential standards and regulatory requirements.
The DHSC’s Registration and Inspection team had been requested by the new owners to get a clearer and independent understanding of the service’s position.
That inspection was carried out in October this year. It found the service was not safe, effective or well-led.
In response to these findings, and with the former leadership team stepping aside, Hadron Ltd said it has implemented a comprehensive change in management aimed at restoring trust, accountability, and high-quality care.
Louise Kneale, who has now taken on the role of registered manager, said: ‘We take the findings of the inspection very seriously.
‘This is a new chapter for Brookfield Home Care.
‘With fresh management and a newly formed leadership team, we are ready to work hard with renewed vision. We are fully committed to making the changes necessary to meet - and exceed- regulatory standards.’
Brookfield arranges personal care and support, with or without practical assistance, to those in their own homes across the Isle of Man.
The R&I inspection found that service users were treated with kindness, respect and compassion - and praised the care they received.
But the inspectors also found that staff were not being recruited safely and were not up to date with training.
Spot checks on staff practice were not recorded and regular staff meetings did not take place.
The last inspection of the service was carried out in November 2024 when one breach of regulation was identified. Improvements were subsequently made.
A new senior leadership team is in place with a wealth of experience in healthcare operations.
Louise will be working closely alongside valued and long-standing Brookfield staff members Antonia Kermeen and Arlene Virrey Bautista, who Hadron said are ‘driving forward a robust improvement programme’.
This include strengthening recruitment practices and enhancing staff training, implementing more rigorous oversight and quality assurance framework, improving communication and engagement with service users and families and conducting regular progress reviews in collaboration with regulators and local partners.
Lesley Murray, director of Hadron Ltd, said: ‘We understand the trust that families place in us.
‘Our goal is to earn that trust back through transparency, accountability, and consistent high-quality care.’
She said Hadron and the new leadership team are confident that their decisive actions will pave the way for a safer, stronger, and more compassionate service, which ‘places the well-being of service users at the heart of every decision’.
A spokesperson for the R&I team noted that management changes were under way anyway, so it would not be accurate to say people had been replaced directly due to the report’s findings.