The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that residents in Port Erin have been evacuated from their homes due to the discovery of ‘suspicious items’.
At roughly 4pm today, police cordoned off a property in the Pairk Beg estate in Port Erin due to these items being located inside the property.
The police statement reads: ‘As a result of further investigation by attending specialists, a decision was made to evacuate the residential properties within Port Erin within a 100 meter radius of the scene.
‘We would like to reassure the public that the appropriate procedures for incidents of this nature are being followed and the safety of the general public remains our priority.
‘A rest centre has been established at the Methodist Church building, on Station Road in Port Erin and if anyone has been displaced they are asked to report there for further support.
‘As this is a developing incident, no further information will be released at this stage, and updates provided when we are able to do so.’
As of 9pm this evening, there is still a police presence within the Pairk Beg estate, with police officers knocking on doors in the area making further inquiries.
A heavy armed police presence was also seen in the Creggan Lea estate in Port St Mary at roughly 7pm, but it is unclear whether the two incidents are related.