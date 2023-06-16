The Isle of Man Dance Teacher Association has appointed two joint honorary life presidents to its longest standing members.
Janice Cull and Diane Killip have both been members of the association for more than 50 years.
An honorary life president is a title given to members who have been continuous members for more than 50 years and have contributed significantly to ballroom dancing in the island and further afield.
The association has been running for 70 years, and in the period it has bestowed the title three times.
The chairman, Thea Ozenturk, thanked Mrs Cull and Mrs Killip for all their hard work in supporting the association over their 50 years of membership.
Mrs Cull has recently retired from her Dance School in Douglas and Mrs Killip still has a successful dance school in Onchan.
A spokesperson for the association said: ‘They have both worked tirelessly for the ballroom dancing community in the Isle of Man and are highly regarded in the island as well as the UK. ‘