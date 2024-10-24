Jinny the Witch and her spooky friends will be descending on the island’s capital this Saturday.
Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM) has also confirmed there’ll be sweet treats galore for those brave enough to find her or visit her lair this Saturday afternoon (October 26).
Guttery Gable will become Guts Grave between 11am and 3pm.
Oliver Cheshire, city centre manager for DCCM, said: ‘Hop-tu-Naa is a time of year many islanders of all ages enjoy and we are no exception at Douglas City Centre Management.
‘Rumour has it that not only will Jinny be lurking in The Guttery Gable but that she is feeling unusually generous at the moment and giving away some lovely sweets - or at least that what she’s telling us - to anyone who is brave enough to visit her.
‘She will be accompanied by the usual suspects at this time of year and, believe me, there a few choice characters.’