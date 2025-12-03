The leader of Douglas City Council has criticised the island’s housing protections after visiting a privately rented flat in the capital where a family with children is living with severe damp, mould and leaking ceilings.
Councillor Devon Watson said he first encountered problems in the same property on Christian Road three years ago, when ‘mushrooms grew through the floor of the hallway, locks were broken and water poured through the ceiling’.
While some issues have been resolved since then, he said he still has major concerns.
In a public post online, he said: ‘The ceiling still leaks water, which creates a horrifyingly mould problem that emerges regardless of how frequently the home is aired out and cleaned,’ he said.
Despite this, he added, the flat had been re-let without the necessary repairs being carried out.
‘This is only one example of a system where tenants have no rights and profit is prioritised over the lives and health of people,’ he said.
Councillor Watson then renewed his call for stronger housing standards.
‘We need better tenant protections, and we need more social housing,’ he said.
‘We have been fighting for this for years but have been repeatedly let down by a government that is terrified to give people the rights and dignity they need to lead comfortable lives.’
Mr Watson said he has already contacted the relevant authorities about the case.
‘I’ve been in touch with the minister, environmental health is on the case and we aim to get her the required points to get her a decent home with the council,’ he said.
He added that more robust regulation of private renting was urgently needed:
‘More broadly, we need better regulation over private social housing that can only come with better legislation, which we are also pushing Tynwald to adopt.’
The Isle of Man Government has been asked to comment.