A much-loved rescue recue horse has died.
Unity, a long-time resident at the Home of Rest for Old Horses in Douglas, was remembered as a gentle and nurturing presence who touched the lives of those around her.
Before her rescue, she had spent years carrying foals through embryo transfer.
When she was considered too old to breed, she faced being put down, but was instead given a second chance and a peaceful retirement.
During her time at the sanctuary, Unity became known for her calm nature and strong bonds with other animals, particularly her close companion Morse.
She also briefly left to serve as a foster mother before returning, an unusual journey that reflected her remarkable temperament.
Described as a horse who loved apples and companionship, Unity spent her final years surrounded by kindness.
Staff said they felt privileged to have given her the life she deserved.
Carly Miffin, who looked after Unity when she was a foster mother for her foal, said: ‘Unity was such a special mare. She was so sweet, had the most beautiful foal for us, and even proceeded to feed him and his half-brother, often simultaneously.
‘She loved all foals, and was an absolute treasure! I just couldn’t send her back, knowing her age was against her, after how she was with the foals. She so deserved to be able to live out her days with you. We all adored her - she was so kind and sweet.’
Jill Moore also commented: ‘Sorry to hear of Unity’s passing. She was a joy to care for and yes she did leave the home’s care to foster a foal who had lost his mummy. Run free, Unity.’