The Department of Infrastructure has paid tribute to Aidan McCusker, Head of Design in Highway Services, following his retirement after more than 37 years of public service.
Mr McCusker began his civil service career in October 1988, bringing with him five years of postgraduate engineering experience gained in Ireland.
Shortly after joining, he took up a role within the former Department of Local Government and the Environment’s Building Control Directorate, where he was responsible for assessing commercial and building developments across the south and west of the island.
During this period, his work focused on ensuring compliance with building regulations, and he developed experience in planning and building control legislation as well as managing complex issues relating to ground conditions, quality control and safety.
In October 1990, he moved to the Department of Highways, Ports and Properties as an Assistant Structural Engineer.
He then progressed through a number of roles over the following decade, becoming a Design Engineer in 1997 and Design Team Leader in 2000.
During this time, he was involved in several major civil engineering projects, including the strengthening of the Old Kewaigue Railway Bridge, the replacement of the South Quay retaining wall, and structural improvements to breakwaters in Laxey, Peel and Castletown.
Between 2005 and 2018, the Design Section expanded significantly under his leadership, providing consultancy services across government departments.
Looking back on his career, Mr McCusker commented: ‘I will miss all the wonderful people in Highway Services and across Government when I retire.
‘I am proud of the achievements made as part of various teams over the years.’
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK added: ‘Aidan’s technical expertise, leadership and commitment to high standards have helped shape many of the island’s most important civil engineering projects.
‘I want to sincerely thank him for his dedication, his professionalism, and the support he has given to colleagues throughout his career.’