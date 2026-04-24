Public Health Isle of Man is urging greater awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, particularly among younger adults, following a personal campaign led by a bereaved mother.
During last year’s bowel cancer awareness month, Ruth Cowin urged people to listen to their bodies and speak to a GP if they notice symptoms, after her son Daniel died in June 2024 having initially ignored signs of illness and avoided seeking medical help.
Ruth is working with Public Health teams again this year to encourage earlier recognition of the disease and reduce stigma around discussing it.
Speaking about her son last year, Ruth said: ‘He was intelligent, lovely, kind, and always had a good laugh.
‘He had an amazing wife and sister, and great friends. He didn’t smoke and he ate properly. We were at a loss as to how he even got bowel cancer in the first place.
‘He just thought it would go away. We weren’t used to hospitals or doctors, and it took a while to persuade him to go. But unfortunately, you don’t want to give it any time - because in the end it spread to his liver and lungs.’
Public Health officials say that while bowel cancer is often associated with older people, cases among younger adults have been increasing globally.
This year’s campaign focuses on improving recognition of symptoms and encouraging people to seek medical advice if they have concerns, with early detection significantly improving outcomes.
Symptoms to look out for include blood in your stool, unexplained bloating or abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, or feeling like you have not finished going to the toilet.
To find out more about bowel cancer and this year’s awareness campaign, visit https://publichealth.gov.im/bowelcancer