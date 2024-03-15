The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway services will begin for the new season on Thursday, March 28.
The first tram will leave the Derby Castle MER Station at 9.05am that day arriving at the Villa Marina 10 minutes later. The return journey will depart at 9.20am.
Trams will depart Derby Castle every half hour until 12.05pm before an hour break with the next tram departing the northerly end of the promenade at 1.10pm.
Services then resume on an half-hour basis, with the last tram departing Derby Castle at 5pm and the Villa Marina at 5.15pm.
Last year 45,000 passenger journeys took place on the tramway which was a fall from 78,000 in 2018.
This meant the Department of Infrastructure’s direct income from the horse tram service was £44,000 in 2023 compared to £140,000 in 2018.
DoI Minister Tim Crookall revealed the figures in the House of Keys in December.