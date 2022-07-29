Horse trams return to Douglas Promenade.

Subscribe newsletter
Horse trams have returned to Douglas Promenade.
This lunchtime Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK unveiled the refurbished Strathallan depot and the new timetable for this season.
Torrin was the first horse to pull a tram along Douglas Promenade since 2019 due to the promenade regeneration scheme.
Mr Thomas confirmed that there will be no work to the extension of the tracks until 2023.
He added: ‘Obviously my focus primarily is on buses and the airport in terms of transport because that affects all of us, but the horse trams are a vital and important part of our past and our future.’
