Hospice Isle of Man has appointed a new boss
Subscribe newsletter
Hospice Isle of Man has appointed John Knight as its new chief executive.
Mr Knight will start his new position on January 3 2023 after seven years as the chief executive of the LOROS hospice, which services Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland in England.
Mr Knight is looking forward to returning to the island, having worked and lived here for 15 years, as the chief executive of the Children’s Centre.
He said: ‘Having spent 15 years previously living on Island, my family and I are looking forward to returning and to becoming engaged in the future development of this vital charity which does so much for the Manx community.’
Chair of the Hospice’s board of governors, Chris Hall said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming John on board as Hospice enters its 40th year.
‘These are challenging times for the Charity sector as a whole, however John brings lots of experience and passion for the role.
Mr Knight will take over from current chief executive Anne Mills who leaves the role on December 31 after six years at the charity.
Mr Hall added: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank Anne for her dedicated service over the last six years and wish her well as she begins her well-deserved retirement.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |