Hospice Isle of Man has announced plans to make a number of roles within the charity redundant as it faces growing financial pressures.
The charity, which provides specialist palliative care to patients and families across the Isle of Man, said it has been operating at a deficit for the past six years.
A spokesperson said rising costs, demographic pressures linked to an ageing population and comparatively low levels of government funding were among the ‘key factors’ behind its financial difficulties.
Alongside the redundancies, the charity has announced plans to reduce costs and ‘refocus’ services through a series of changes aimed at securing its long-term future.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, the hospice confirmed that specific details of the service changes cannot yet be confirmed.
However, the charity said it will be in discussions with staff for at least the next three weeks regarding voluntary redundancies.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Government said some services currently delivered by the hospice would transfer to Manx Care.
A spokesperson for Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘Unfortunately, the financial reality we face is becoming increasingly unsustainable.
‘Despite our best efforts, the combination of rising costs, our ageing population and the reality of government funding accounting for just 24% of our total income — compared to 44% in Jersey and an average of 36% in the UK — has led to Hospice operating at a deficit for the past six years.
‘This is not a position we can maintain without risking the long-term future of the charity.’
The charity acknowledged the impact the changes will have on staff, volunteers and the wider community, particularly those facing redundancy.
‘Throughout this process we will prioritise protecting our core services, our in-patient unit, Hospice at Home and Rebecca House Children’s Hospice,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We fully recognise the impact this will have on our dedicated staff, volunteers and the wider community we serve. These changes are being made to ensure we can continue providing compassionate care, dignity and clinical excellence for those in the final weeks of life, now and into the future.’
Following the announcement, the Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care said they are working closely with Hospice Isle of Man to ensure patients and families continue to receive the care they rely on.
In a joint statement, the organisations said: ‘Patients and families across the island can be reassured they will continue to receive the hospice care they rely on.
‘The Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care recognise the financial pressures facing Hospice and support its focus on core palliative and end-of-life care.’
As part of the changes, some services currently delivered by Hospice - including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological therapies and lymphoedema services - are expected to transition into Manx Care.
The organisations said planning is already underway to ensure the transition is carried out safely and smoothly for patients.
Manx Care also confirmed it is working with Hospice to protect and maintain core services such as Hospice at Home and specialist nursing care.
A full review of commissioning arrangements for palliative and end-of-life care will also take place as part of the Mandate to Manx Care 2026-27.
The review, due to be completed by September 2026, will determine the level of government funding required to sustain core hospice services and ensure they remain viable in the future.
DHSC and Manx Care said they remain committed to working in partnership with Hospice Isle of Man to ensure stable, high-quality care continues to be available for the island’s community.