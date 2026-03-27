A Channel Island finance firm has made a new appointment to its Douglas office.
Ben Horne has joined Investec Asset Finance (Channel Islands) Limited (IAFCI) in the Isle of Man, a move the company says further expands its asset finance team to support motor dealerships and their clients across the island.
A spokesperson for the Athol Street firm added: ‘The appointment reflects Investec’s continued focus on deepening its presence in the island and strengthening the support it can provide to local businesses and people.
‘Ben will focus on working closely with motor dealerships and their clients, supporting asset finance requirements in the local market.
‘His appointment also supports the continued development of the team’s Isle of Man business, with Mark Davenport shifting his focus towards corporate asset financing needs, broadening the team’s coverage across the island.
‘Ben brings 20 years of relevant experience, spanning a decade in banking and a decade in asset finance, alongside a strong background in project management.
‘This combination of sector knowledge and operational experience will support the team’s work with clients across the Isle of Man.’
Managing director of IAFCI, FJ Eigelaar, said: ‘Ben’s appointment further builds our Isle of Man capability and strengthens the support we can provide to local motor dealerships and their clients.
‘Relationships remain central to how we work, and Ben’s experience will help us deepen our local connections, collaborate closely with colleagues across the broader Investec platform, including IBCI, and continue supporting local motor dealerships and their clients in the Isle of Man.’
Ben added: ‘I am pleased to be joining IAFCI at an important stage in the continued development of the Isle of Man business.
‘I look forward to working closely with island motor dealerships and their clients, building strong relationships across the island, and supporting colleagues in delivering a clear and relationship led service.
‘With experience across banking, asset finance, and project management, I am focused on helping support clients and local dealerships in the island.’
Investec Asset Finance (Channel Islands) Limited has operated in the Crown Dependencies since April 2017, with teams in Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.
Parent company Investec Bank has been present in the Channel Islands for more than 25 years.
Horne’s appointment, follows the recent hire of David Monks in the Channel Islands in a similar role.
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