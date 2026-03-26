The Isle of Man’s Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, has met with the Turkish Consul General based in Manchester, Füsun Aramaz, during her official visit to the island.
Mrs Aramaz is visiting the Isle of Man to honour Turkish war graves located at Knockaloe Internment Camp.
As part of her visit, she is expected to hold a commemorative ceremony at the site, paying tribute to the approximately 100 Turkish nationals who were held at the camp during the First World War.
Of those, seven internees died during their imprisonment and are buried at Knockaloe.
The Chief Minister said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome the Consul General to the island.