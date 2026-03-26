Accountancy firm KPMG in the Crown Dependencies has raised £16,306.06 for island charity the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
The latter is dedicated to helping anyone affected by breast cancer in the Isle of Man, including patients, survivors and their families.
The funds raised by KPMG will go a long way in helping the charity to continue its work.
The company’s fundraising activities included a series of events such as dress-down days, cake sales and office raffles, all of which saw enthusiastic participation from KPMG staff and supporters.
Ellie Matthews head of citizenship for the Isle of Man at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies said: ‘I’d like to thank everyone who helped contribute towards this fantastic achievement.
‘The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group is a wonderful charity with fantastic volunteers, and we are delighted to have supported them.’
Kimberley Moughtin from the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group added: ‘We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible £16,306.06 raised by the fantastic team at KPMG.
‘Their support has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we are so grateful they chose to champion our charity while bringing such energy and enthusiasm to their fundraising efforts.
‘From cake sales to prom runs, their creativity and commitment knew no bounds. On behalf of everyone at the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, we extend our heartfelt thanks.
‘These funds will make a meaningful difference in supporting patients throughout their journey.’
A KPMG spokesperson added: ‘The success of this fundraising campaign underscores KPMG's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting important causes.
‘As such, the firm looks forward to working with its new chosen charity for 2026, Isle Stand up to Suicide, which seeks to save lives in the island by offering counselling, crisis support and community training.’