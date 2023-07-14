Hospice Isle of Man has launched ‘40-4-40’, a charity initiative that aims to raise money for the charity while also reinforcing its relationship with the Manx community.
The event, which has been organised by new chief executive John Knight, is designed to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the formation of the Hospice in the island.
The overarching theme of the fundraiser is to undergo a task that is related to the number 40, such as baking 40 cakes, doing a 40km walk or even reading 40 books, with any activity having to be completed within a two-week window from July 8 to July 22.
It has been encouraged that all donations should relate to the number 40, whether it be £4, £40, £44 or £400, before nominating four others to undertake their own challenge.
Emma Whiting, the integrated care team manager at Hospice, started her own initiative as part of the fundraising campaign – a 40-hour continious treadmill stomp. Starting at 6am on Thursday, July 13, and finishing at 10pm on Friday, July 14, more than 20 members of Hospice staff took part on an hourly rota.
Emma says: ‘We thought of the idea because the nursing staff wanted to take part in the fundraising, and we came up with the treadmill stomp because we thought that we’re always on our feet anyway. It’s not just clinical staff that took part, the human resources department and the kitchen staff also participated.’
Doctor Ben Harris, the director of clinical governance, says: ‘Engagement with the community is absolutely vital for us. This fundraising initiative brings us that engagement while also bringing in welcomed donations to the charity which will be used to aid our services.’
If you wish to make a donation or you would like to get involved in the challenge, you can visit its website at hospice.enthuse.com.