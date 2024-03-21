Hospice’s April lottery draw has a guaranteed jackpot of £10,000, the biggest in the 12-year history of the lottery.
Players can also win one of the other guaranteed cash prizes of £1,000, £150, 20x £25 and 20x £10.
The lottery is now one of the biggest sources of income for the charity, with more than 3,000 people playing it each and every month.
Vanessa Smith, head of the charity's income generation, said: ‘We are delighted to announce our amazing new draw, which we hope will attract new players and give our existing players something new and exciting.
‘Our lottery players collectively make a huge difference to Hospice. Over the last 11 years, the lottery has raised nearly £700,000 for patient care, and it still costs only £5 per month to play.
‘We will continue to ensure that as much money as possible from the lottery goes to support our patients and their loved ones, as we know how important this is to our supporters.’
In 2024, it will cost the charity £6.8 million to provide its services, with the number of inpatient unit beds increasing from six to its full capacity of 11. Therefore the charity consistently needs to find new ways to encourage community support.
The draw will take place on Wednesday, April 17, when one lucky winner will receive £10,000. To enter, visit www.hospice.org.im/lottery or phone the charity’s fundraising team on 672222.
Hospice recently received £8,031.47 from the Isle of Man Young Farmers, which was half the proceeds of the latter’s annual Christmas Tractor Run. The other half went to fellow island charity, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.