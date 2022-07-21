Hospice’s project receives funding boost

Hospice Isle of Man has received funding from the Manx Lottery Trust to support its palliative care education programme, Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes).

The grant contributes towards the employment of nurse consultant Cheryl Young.

Hospice offer patients palliative and end-of-life care both at the its Strang facility and at home, along with a range of other care services including psychological, rehabilitation and bereavement support.

Project ECHO is a tele-mentoring model, which uses video-conferencing technology to share evidence and case-based learning among clinicians in the aim of developing skills safely and effectively.

Hospice acts as the central hub and facilitator of ECHO sessions, which are delivered by a range of experts to professionals who work in other care settings across the island.

Hospice chief executive, Anne Mills, said: ‘The additional challenges presented by the pandemic and placed on end of life and palliative care across the Island further highlighted the need to share evidence-based, best practice guidance more widely, and to develop faster and closer collaboration between staff across all settings.

‘I am extremely grateful to the Manx Lottery Trust for its continued support.

‘This much-needed funding has allowed us to extend this important educational initiative and continue with our vital work in improving the island’s integrated palliative and end of life care services.’

Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘The Manx Lottery Trust is delighted to be supporting the Hospice with the continuation of Project ECHO. This essential work will serve to only enhance what is already an exceptional level of clinical care provided by this vital local organisation.’