A one-way system will be in place around a section of Braddan Road for three weeks from tomorrow (Monday).
Braddan Road will be made one way between the Ballafletcher Road roundabout to the Noble’s Hospital roundabout while a road resurfacing scheme gets under way.
Staff and the public will be able to enter the Noble’s Hospital estate via the main drive - but traffic leaving the hospital via the main drive will be diverted towards the Strang.
Strang Road will be made one way towards Union Mills from the Strang roundabout.
There will be a signed diversion route via Peel Road, Braddan Bridge and Braddan Road to the Strang and Noble’s Hospital.
Phase one of the scheme involving a full resurfacing of the road between the two roundabouts will take about two weeks.
The one-way will remain in place for phase two which will see the hospital roundabout resurfaced.
But this time there will be no exit from the main drive and all traffic leaving the hospital estate will be directed to the Ballaoates Road entrances.
Phase two will take about one week. The third phase, involving the completion of the hospital roundabout resurfacing, will be carried out over a weekend.