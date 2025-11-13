It will come as little surprise to the struggling hospitality industry, but it remains the biggest loser when it comes to inflation for the month of October.
The Isle of Man Government has released the latest inflation figures, showing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 2.8% in October 2025. This represents a slight fall from the previous month but is a little higher than the same period last year.
The data shows the ‘restaurants and hotels’ category saw the steepest annual rise, up 7.8% compared with October 2024. The increase was partly driven by a 5.6% rise in food, beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and tobacco.
‘Education’ rose by 4.9%, while ‘communication’ increased by 4%. ‘Health’ was the only category to record a fall, down 0.35%, and there was no change for ‘recreation and culture’.
Drilling down into specific items, there was bad news for those hiring cleaners, as ‘domestic help’ rose by 17.6%.
Among food items, beef saw the biggest jump at 13.4%, followed by coffee and other hot drinks (12.3%), soft drinks (10.5%) and oils and fats (10%).
In contrast, sugars and preserves fell by 4%, tea by 2.6%, and pork by 0.5%.
Elsewhere, coal and solid fuels rose by 9.4%, while rent increased by 7.2%. However, there was a 13% fall in oils and other fuels.
For travel, petrol and oil dropped by 2.3%, but air travel rose by 5%.
Inflation has fallen sharply since peaking at 11% in 2022, driven by global factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has remained below 4% since April 2024, dipping below 2% towards the end of that year.