The franchisee of McDonald’s in Douglas says he and the chain are ‘actively looking’ to open a second branch in the Isle of Man.
Amir Afsar, who also operates 12 McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland, says the demand is there for another restaurant on the island.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today after reopening the refurbished Peel Road premises, he said the Golden Arches are loved over here.
‘There has been talk about opening a second McDonald’s over here,’ Mr Afsar said. ‘We are currently looking to expand our presence.
‘We are looking at all areas of the island but no decision has been made yet. There could be a second one on the outskirts of Douglas or perhaps in another area of the island.
‘The demand is certainly there. Customers seem to love McDonald’s over here.’
Mr Afsar, who lives in Ireland, took over the Douglas franchise in 2023 when the opportunity came up.
‘I always look for an opportunity to expand my franchise,’ he said. ‘I love the Isle of Man.
‘I’m not sure I’ve met anyone in Ireland who hasn’t been on holiday here at some point in the past.
investment has seen 15 new staff recruited with a further five vacancies to fill 20 - bringing the total number employed at the restaurant to more than 110.
The refurbishment forms part of McDonald’s restaurant upgrade programme, ‘Convenience of the Future’, which is seeing the brand shake up the way its stores operate across the UK and Ireland business.
The seating has reduced slightly from 106 to 103 seats but the upgraded restaurant has integrated a new contemporary design with a more open feel with the order kiosks increased from four to eight.
A new kitchen design also means a bigger order assembly area that will allow extra capacity for crew to undertake more orders and serve more quickly than ever before.
Improvements have also been made to the crew member room to create a more relaxing and comfortable space for employees.
‘Our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one for customers and crew and we are confident that these upgrades will help to deliver a quicker, more seamless and more convenient experience for all,’ Mr Afsar said.
‘Our significant investment will also pave the way for further innovation across the McDonald’s restaurant estate in the UK and Ireland business operation, allowing us as a brand to adapt to the evolving preferences of our customers and how they order and collect their food.’
Another new feature is ‘ready on arrival’ which allows customers to order their food online and pick it up on arriving either by car or in the restaurant.
Mr Afsar said: ‘We have increased our kitchen substantially which allows us to cope with increased volume and also take on new products.’
The revamp has also seen all the electrics, plumbing and air conditioning upgraded.